Watch Five-Year-Old ZaZa Dance in Nike Air Force 1s For New Music Video

YouTube and Instagram star ZaZa isn’t just known for her dancing on “Ellen” or the Disney Channel — she’s also a bona fide music artist with eight singles to her name and a new EP, “Da Boss Baby,” which she released in May (with the help of her father, songwriter and producer Nemo Achida). Her various music videos for songs like “That’s A No No,” “Girls Run Everything,” and “What I Do?” featured the five-year-old star rapping and dancing, often while wearing pink.

For her FN cover shoot, ZaZa filmed a new video for her single “Man Stop” — and it’s just as full of personality (and cuteness) as her other videos.

“Maaaan, stop calling my phone,” the five-year-old sings into a pink-hued, old-school telephone while on location for the photo shoot, near her Lexington, Kentucky home. Wearing a pink jumpsuit by kid’s clothing brand Hey Gang that is customized with splashes of paint plus a pair of lime-green sandals by Native, it’s clear that ZaZa is very comfortable as both music performer and fashion star.

ZaZa in a Hey Gang jumpsuit and Native sandals for her “Man Stop” video. CREDIT: Courtesy of ZaZa

“I’m busy. I’m BUSY! I’m with Simmy, I’m with Simmy. We go hard, we go silly!” she continues in the video. ZaZa’s two-year-old sister Simmy makes a guest appearance wearing a pair of yellow Dr. Martens

Other scenes in the video show ZaZa posing for the camera wearing Versace sneakers while walking along a graffiti wall, and jumping on a trampoline in a pair of Nike Air Force 1s that her mother, stylist and designer Bamm, customized for her.

ZaZa’s two-year-old sister Simmy in a pair of Dr. Martens 1460 boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of ZaZa

ZaZa in a pair of custom Nike Air Force 1 sneakers for her “Man Stop” video. CREDIT: Courtesy of ZaZa

At the end of the video, ZaZa offers some sage advice for everyone this summer: “I’m doing pretty good. I’m working hard. Working it out, dancing… But guys, today’s really hot. Don’t come outside today because you need a fan, you need water, that’s the only thing.” More proof that this kid really is wise beyond her years.