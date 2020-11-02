Rebel Wilson’s Take On the Athleisure Trend Includes Slick Leggings & Chunky Nikes

Rebel Wilson continued to show off her athletic-chic style in Los Angeles weekend, turning into a local with her choice of apparel.

The “Pitch Perfect” actress and Australian native sported both a hat and a long-sleeve T-shirt supporting the L.A. Rams on Sunday; similar hats retail for $25 at Fanatics.com whereas her top sells for $50 courtesy of the NFL Shop. Wilson then continued the monochromatic appeal of her ensemble with a set of slick, navy leggings complete with a sleek sheen.

To fully make her outfit workout ready, the actress threw on colorful Nike sneakers for supportive footwear. The chunky-soled style featured all-black uppers with contrasting pops of neon pink and metallic silver, with similar designs available at Nike.com.

As for Wilson, when she isn’t at star-studded events, the Australian actress spent her quarantine working on her fitness and showing off her physique and training routines on social media for her 9 million followers to see. Her go-to workout sneakers come from Nike of course as well as Adidas in a mix of shades and silhouettes. When it comes to apparel both on and off the gym floor, the “Pitch Perfect” star favors designs from everyone from Gymshark to Emilio Pucci, Nicholas Kirkwood, Givenchy and more high fashion labels.

