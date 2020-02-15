Zoe Kravitz Styles Statement Fendi Baguette Bag With This Classic Footwear Choice

While walking around New York City this past Friday, Zoe Kravitz mastered the art of wearing statement bags for the daytime. With city-wide temperatures reaching just around 25 degrees, the multi-hyphenate opted for a layered look in a warm-toned color palette for the brisk winter day. She wore a mustard yellow round neck top tucked into a pair of burnt orange pants with black and white plaid detailing throughout. The trousers feature a high-rise and a wide-leg silhouette. Over the top, Kravitz wore a camel coat, which hit right below the knee. As for footwear, she went with a classic, understated black loafer style.

Zoe Kravitz walking around on a cold NYC day. CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The shoes appear to be made out of leather and feature a rounded toe with a flat sole. To brighten up the look, she paired the understated, neutral-toned ensemble with a neon green Fendi Baguette handbag and small-framed black sunglasses.

Kravitz often is wearing neutral footwear with other statement pieces to balance out her look. With this casual look, the star continues her knack for styling effortlessly stylish yet casual outfits for either day or night. A recent example is the star’s ensemble for the BAFTA awards earlier this month. For the February 2020 event, she wore a shimmering Saint Laurent gold gown. Kravitz styled the red carpet ready ensemble with a pair of minimalist, black strappy sandals, featuring a stiletto heel and an on-trend square toe detailing.

There is no doubt that more fashionable ensembles from the star will be on everyone’s style radar through 2020.