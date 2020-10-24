Zendaya Casts Her Vote In A Cozy Oversized Hoodie & Reebok Sneakers

Zendaya continues to use her platform to encourage voter registration.

In her latest Instagram post, the 24-year-old Emmy-winning actress shared a video of her and a friend posing in front of a ballot drop-off box. “Just a couple of voters dropping off their ballots,” she captioned the video, which shows the duo giving viewers a thumbs up.

The “Euphoria” star sported an oversized hoodie, light wash jeans rolled at the ankle and Reebok’s Club C 85 Vintage sneakers with white tube socks — serving up the perfect outfit inspiration for staying comfortable while heading to the polls or filling out ballots at home.

For National Voter Registration Day in September, Zendaya also used her social media influence to impact potential Gen Z voters. The star went live on Instagram with former first lady Michelle Obama to not only advocate for voter registration, but also give fans information on how to prep for election day and do their own research.

“All the history that has gone into making sure our vote counts and matters is really important,” Zendaya said in the live stream. “Now is as important of a time as any to make sure your voice is heard.”

Zendaya, in fact, has long used her voice for good. Earlier this month, the star was awarded the Visionary Award at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2020 for her efforts in championing sustainability, equality and diversity in the fashion industry.