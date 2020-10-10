Zendaya Shimmers in a Vintage Versace Dress With Louboutins at Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2020

Zendaya at the AAA Arts Awards to support the Australian Bushfire Relief in NYC on Jan. 30, 2020.

Ahead of her being honored with the Visionary Award at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2020 tonight, Zendaya shared her ensemble for the occasion.

The “Euphoria” star’s stylist, Law Roach, shared an image of the full outfit to his Instagram and showed her wearing a Versace brown dress from its fall 1996 runway collection. It features a full-length and strapless silhouette with matching embellished detailing on the bodice. She styled the eye-catching look with a pair of coordinating Christian Louboutin pumps that feature a pointed toe.

They appear to be in the beloved So Kate model, a favorite of celebrities including Cardi B and Gwen Stefani. These pumps have an Italian leather construction, the brand’s signature red sole, and a towering 5-inch heel. To get a similar look, you can find the black pair for $725 at Net-a-Porter.com.

She accessorized the polished ensemble with tiered Bulgari earrings.

Watch on FN

The GCFA Visionary Award was created to recognize industry trailblazers who are at the forefront of fashion and leaders in areas including sustainability, equality and diversity, according to a statement from Eco-Age. In 2017, the sustainable business agency collaborated with Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana to launch the annual event in Milan.

“We admire and celebrate her aim to create a more accurate reflection of the world in which she lives in. From including the first plus-sized model in your 2019 Tommy Hilfiger show, to more recently using an all- Black team to create your September InStyle cover,” Livia Firth, founder of EcoAge, said. “By working with and championing trailblazing within the Black community, she is a leading example for younger generations and beyond, and this is why we are honouring Zendaya with The GCFA Visionary Award.”

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2020 will premiere on Youtube’s Fashion Channel at 5 p.m. ET.

For the last Emmy Awards, Zendaya wore another pair of pumps from the French shoe label. For the event, she styled her Christopher John Rogers purple and black dress with the Christian Louboutin “Cristacora” heels that feature a heart-shaped embellishment.

To emulate Zendaya’s red carpet glamour, try out these similar shoe styles below.

CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Naturalizer Anna Pumps, $100.

CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Tatiana Pumps, $84.

CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Calvin Klein Brady Pump, $49.