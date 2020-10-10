Zendaya Shimmers in a Vintage Versace Dress With Louboutins at Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2020

Ahead of her being honored with the Visionary Award at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2020 tonight, Zendaya shared her ensemble for the occasion.
The “Euphoria” star’s stylist, Law Roach, shared an image of the full outfit to his Instagram and showed her wearing a Versace brown dress from its fall 1996 runway collection. It features a full-length and strapless silhouette with matching embellished detailing on the bodice. She styled the eye-catching look with a pair of coordinating Christian Louboutin pumps that feature a pointed toe.
They appear to be in the beloved So Kate model, a favorite of celebrities including Cardi B and Gwen Stefani. These pumps have an Italian leather construction, the brand’s signature red sole, and a towering 5-inch heel. To get a similar look, you can find the black pair for $725 at Net-a-Porter.com.
@zendaya – Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2020 – October 10, 2020 OMG! When I first heard that Zendaya was being honored at this event, I just knew she would go with the Houses of Versace or one of the other big Italian Fashion Houses, and I was hoping she would wear one of the looks one of the looks from the new Spring 2021 RTW Collection but this one is SO MUCH BETTER as it is an Original from the era of the Atelier’s namesake Gianni Versace. Gianni Versace was one of those designers that transcended his industry because he was one of the most famous designers in his era, and you didn’t have to follow fashion to know his name or face. I have always wanted to see Zendaya in a look straight from Gianni Versace’s archive because I always felt that she would be one of his Muses if he were still alive today, and the fact that this from one of his final collections and also from the very year that she was born is so kismet! Thank You Law for answering all of my Fashion Prayers in 2020! 🤗 Zendaya attending the @ecoage Green Carpet Fashion Awards Virtual Ceremony in Gianni era @versace Fall 1996 RTW with @bulgari Serpenti Earrings($32,600). Styled by @luxurylaw Makeup by @lancomeofficial Hair by @larryjarahsims
She accessorized the polished ensemble with tiered Bulgari earrings.
The GCFA Visionary Award was created to recognize industry trailblazers who are at the forefront of fashion and leaders in areas including sustainability, equality and diversity, according to a statement from Eco-Age. In 2017, the sustainable business agency collaborated with Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana to launch the annual event in Milan.
“We admire and celebrate her aim to create a more accurate reflection of the world in which she lives in. From including the first plus-sized model in your 2019 Tommy Hilfiger show, to more recently using an all- Black team to create your September InStyle cover,” Livia Firth, founder of EcoAge, said. “By working with and championing trailblazing within the Black community, she is a leading example for younger generations and beyond, and this is why we are honouring Zendaya with The GCFA Visionary Award.”
The Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2020 will premiere on Youtube’s Fashion Channel at 5 p.m. ET.
For the last Emmy Awards, Zendaya wore another pair of pumps from the French shoe label. For the event, she styled her Christopher John Rogers purple and black dress with the Christian Louboutin “Cristacora” heels that feature a heart-shaped embellishment.
