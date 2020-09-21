Zendaya Wins First Emmy, Accepts Trophy at Home in Custom Armani Gown

Zendaya made history on Sunday night at the 2020 Emmy Awards. The 24-year-old took home the trophy for Lead Actress In A Drama Series making her the youngest-ever Emmy winner in the category. The first-time nominee won for her role in HBO’s “Euphoria” drama.

“I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating. But I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there. I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people,” she said while accepting her award at home with friends and family cheering the background. “And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you.”

Even though there was no red carpet for the virtual awards show, Zendaya and stylist Law Roach didn’t hold back when it came to her Emmy Awards outfits — yes, there were multiple.

Zendaya could be seen wearing a custom Armani Privé gown when she accepted her award. The dress was designed with a full polka-dot skirt, which was attached to a deep-V bra top that was embellished with crystals. She accessorized with Bulgari jewels.

Earlier in the show, Zendaya made an in-person appearance at the Staples Center in Los Angeles where Jimmy Kimmel was hosting the event without an audience. She wore a dress from Christopher John Rogers’ fall ’20 line, pairing the black and purple number with crystal-adorned velvet heels by Christian Louboutin and a Bulgari amethyst cushion necklace. The Christian Louboutin “Cristacora” heels, featured a pointed toe silhouette in black velvet and included a dazzling crystal applique heart embellishment. The red bottom shoes retail for $1,295 at Modesens.

