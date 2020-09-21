Zendaya Goes Glam for Emmy Awards in Sky-High Christian Louboutin Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission

Zendaya skipped pajamas and glammed up for the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday night in California. Wearing a dress from Christopher John Roger’s fall ’20 line, Zendaya paired the black and purple number with diamond encrusted velvet heels by Christian Louboutin and a Bulgari amethyst cushion necklace for the occasion.

Stylist Law Roach teased the look on Instagram, writing, “If Emmy was a real girl…. @zendaya wearing @christopherjohnrogers @louboutinworld and @bulgari.”

Zendaya, who has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama series for her work as Rue on HBO’s “Euphoria,” appeared in the video to do a quick twirl for her stylist.

For her shoes, the actress chose Christian Louboutin “Cristacora” heels, which showcase a pointed toe silhouette in luxe black velvet punctuated by a dazzling crystal applique heart embellishment. The red bottom shoes retail for $1,295 at Modesens.

Later in the evening, Zendaya appeared live at the Staples Center in her Christopher John Rogers look. Based on her Instagram, this is just one of the looks we may be seeing her wear tonight.

The 24-year-old actress always stuns on the red carpet, wearing bold pieces, like her Tom Ford hot pink two-piece dress for The Critics’ Choice Award, or her black textured ankle-length caftan designed by Imane Ayissi at the “Queen and Slim” premiere.

If you’re inspired by Zendaya’s crystal-embellished shoe choice, shop similar suede styles below. And click through the gallery to see her red carpet style evolution.

