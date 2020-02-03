Zendaya Dresses Down Her Business-Chic Look With $60 Vans Sneakers for Shopping Date With Jacob Elordi

Zendaya has the perfect hack for dressing down a businesslike ensemble — and it’s all in the shoes.

While out and about in New York today with “Euphoria” co-star Jacob Elordi, Zendaya sported a camel coat over a blue button-down blouse and dark pinstriped pants. The look was office-appropriate even for a more formal work environment, with neutral colors giving it a more subdued feel.

Zendaya wears Vans Old-Skool sneakers in New York on Feb. 3. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Zendaya’s Vans sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

But on her feet, the Disney Channel alum sported a pair of checkerboard Vans Old-Skool sneakers, adding the perfect punk rock twist to the otherwise business-y outfit. A staple of the ’90s skateboarding scene, the Old-Skool is favored by stars like Gwen Stefani and Hailey Baldwin; it features a sturdy suede and canvas upper with a reinforced toe cap, padded collar and Vans’ signature waffle outsole. The shoes are in stock on Vans.com for just $60.

Meanwhile, Elordi went incognito in a faded baseball cap, hoodie, slim-cut pants and dark shades. Like Zendaya, the actor reached for a pair of kicks, choosing Adidas Rivalry sneakers. The all-white lifestyle shoes are marked down on Adidas.com to just $33 (they originally retailed for $65).

Jacob Elordi and Zendaya out and about in New York on Feb. 3. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at the sneakers worn by Jacob Elordi (L) and Zendaya. CREDIT: Splash News

Zendaya has become known for her fashion over the years, particularly for awards shows and other red carpets. She puts together her best-dressed list making ensembles with the help of stylist Law Roach, who also works with Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and Kerry Washington.

