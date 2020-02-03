Sign up for our newsletter today!

Zendaya Dresses Down Her Business-Chic Look With $60 Vans Sneakers for Shopping Date With Jacob Elordi

By Ella Chochrek
Zendaya has the perfect hack for dressing down a businesslike ensemble — and it’s all in the shoes.

While out and about in New York today with “Euphoria” co-star Jacob Elordi, Zendaya sported a camel coat over a blue button-down blouse and dark pinstriped pants. The look was office-appropriate even for a more formal work environment, with neutral colors giving it a more subdued feel.

Zendaya wears Vans Old-Skool sneakers in New York on Feb. 3.
A close-up look at Zendaya’s Vans sneakers.
But on her feet, the Disney Channel alum sported a pair of checkerboard Vans Old-Skool sneakers, adding the perfect punk rock twist to the otherwise business-y outfit. A staple of the ’90s skateboarding scene, the Old-Skool is favored by stars like Gwen Stefani and Hailey Baldwin; it features a sturdy suede and canvas upper with a reinforced toe cap, padded collar and Vans’ signature waffle outsole. The shoes are in stock on Vans.com for just $60.

Meanwhile, Elordi went incognito in a faded baseball cap, hoodie, slim-cut pants and dark shades. Like Zendaya, the actor reached for a pair of kicks, choosing Adidas Rivalry sneakers. The all-white lifestyle shoes are marked down on Adidas.com to just $33 (they originally retailed for $65).

Jacob Elordi and Zendaya out and about in New York on Feb. 3.
A close-up look at the sneakers worn by Jacob Elordi (L) and Zendaya.
Zendaya has become known for her fashion over the years, particularly for awards shows and other red carpets. She puts together her best-dressed list making ensembles with the help of stylist Law Roach, who also works with Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and Kerry Washington.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

