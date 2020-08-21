Zaya Wade’s Ugg Slippers, Matching Hair and Sweat Set Are the Ultimate Stay-At-Home Statement Look

For anyone thinking that a stay-at-home outfit of sweatpants and slippers has to be drab, look no further than Zaya Wade.

On Thursday, Dwyane Wade’s 13-year-old daughter posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a pair of Ugg’s bestselling Oh Yeah slippers in mint. No big deal — except for the fact that she also happened to have turquoise hair to match.

Wade went full-on monochrome with a sweat-short set in periwinkle, completing the technicolor look with a matching mask while lounging outside at home in Los Angeles.

“Livin Cool,” she wrote in her caption, referencing the brand responsible for the coordinating sweat set and mask. The L.A.-based loungewear company founded by Italian photographer Emanuele D’Angelo has gained a lot of buzz during the pandemic, for it matching hoodies and sweatpants, done in a rainbow of colors (and, yes, in tie-dye options).

This isn’t the first time that Wade has experimented with statement-making hair color. In May, she and father Wade both sported new colorful hairstyles (he in a bright red, she in pink).

Wade may only be 13 years old, but she’s already proven that she’s ready to make a statement, both sartorially and through her activism. In early March, she made her red carpet debut with parents Wade and Gabrielle Union for the Truth Awards in L.A. wearing an emerald green, black and hot pink custom tuxedo by Rich Fresh.

Both activism and fashion clearly run in the family. On July 30, Wade and Union presented at the virtually shown GLAAD Media Awards, wearing another coordinating look that proves once again they are one of Hollywood’s most stylish couples.

