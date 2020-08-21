×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Zaya Wade’s Ugg Slippers, Matching Hair and Sweat Set Are the Ultimate Stay-At-Home Statement Look

By Shannon Adducci
Shannon Adducci

Shannon Adducci

More Stories By Shannon

View All
zaya wade, zaya wade dwyane wade, dwyane wade, gabrielle union, dwyane wade daughter, dwyane wade gabrielle union, zaya wade fashion, zaya
Zaya Wade in Los Angeles in July.
CREDIT: Mega

For anyone thinking that a stay-at-home outfit of sweatpants and slippers has to be drab, look no further than Zaya Wade.

On Thursday, Dwyane Wade’s 13-year-old daughter posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a pair of Ugg’s bestselling Oh Yeah slippers in mint. No big deal — except for the fact that she also happened to have turquoise hair to match.

Wade went full-on monochrome with a sweat-short set in periwinkle, completing the technicolor look with a matching mask while lounging outside at home in Los Angeles.

View this post on Instagram

Livin Cool💧

A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) on

“Livin Cool,” she wrote in her caption, referencing the brand responsible for the coordinating sweat set and mask. The L.A.-based loungewear company founded by Italian photographer Emanuele D’Angelo has gained a lot of buzz during the pandemic, for it matching hoodies and sweatpants, done in a rainbow of colors (and, yes, in tie-dye options).

This isn’t the first time that Wade has experimented with statement-making hair color. In May, she and father Wade both sported new colorful hairstyles (he in a bright red, she in pink).

Watch on FN

Related

Sofia Richie Models Zipped Leather Boots With a Tank Bra & Abstract Jacket

Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Twin Again in Matching Princess Costumes and Ugg Boots

Kylie Jenner Goes High-Low In a Chanel Dress With Platform Ugg Slides

Wade may only be 13 years old, but she’s already proven that she’s ready to make a statement, both sartorially and through her activism. In early March, she made her red carpet debut with parents Wade and Gabrielle Union for the Truth Awards in L.A.  wearing an emerald green, black and hot pink custom tuxedo by Rich Fresh.

Both activism and fashion clearly run in the family. On July 30, Wade and Union presented at the virtually shown GLAAD Media Awards, wearing another coordinating look that proves once again they are one of Hollywood’s most stylish couples.

Shop Zaya Wade’s monochromatic stay-at-home style

ugg, ugg oh yeah, ugg slippers, ugg zaya wade, zaya wade, ugg fluff yeah
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

To buy: Ugg Oh Yeah slippers in retro mint, $100.

livin cool, livin cool sweatshirt, livin cool zaya wade, zaya wade, loungewear, hoodies, sweatpants, sweat set
CREDIT: Courtesy of Livin Cool

To buy: Livin Cool essential long sleeve mock neck in sky blue, $90.

livin cool, livin cool sweat set, sweat set, livin cool zaya wade, zaya wade, sweatpants, loungewear
CREDIT: Courtesy of Livin Cool

To buy: Livin Cool essential women’s shorts in sky blue, $70.

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad