Zaya Wade Makes Red Carpet Debut at the Truth Awards With Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade’s daughter, Zaya, who recently came out as transgender, made her red carpet debut at the sixth annual Truth Awards in Los Angeles last night. The 12-year-old was joined by her dad and stepmom, Gabrielle Union.

Taking to Instagram today, the retired basketball star, 38, shared a few photos from the evening and expressed how proud he is of Zaya. “Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself, her name is Zaya Wade! Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Zaya dressed in a custom Richfresh look consisting of a bright green shirt with a tuxedo jacket, black trousers featuring a hot pink asymmetrical stripe detail and sleek black leather ankle boots. She also carried a pink clutch bag and accessorized with a necklace and a few rings.

The former Miami Heat shooting guard captioned another snap of Zaya with himself and Union. “Zaya how does that custom @richfresh feel???” he said. The photo shows the ambassador for Chinese sportswear label Li-Ning and his wife of six years wearing coordinating black and white colorblock suits and colorful tops underneath that matched Zaya’s ensemble.

