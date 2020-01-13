Sign up for our newsletter today!

Worst-Dressed at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards, According to You

By Claudia Miller
joey-king-critics-choice
Saoirse Ronan
Kristen Bell
Anne Hathaway
Kate Beckinsale
The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards brought out some of the best in celebrity red carpet style, but not everyone could be a winner. Below, FN rounds up six Critics’ Choice Awards looks that Twitter users felt missed the mark.

Joey King

Joey King25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jan 2020
Joey King in Prada at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Joey King brought the drama in a metallic foil gold Prada dress with matching metallic pointed-toe heels. While some fans loved the eye-catching look, others compared it to that of Lucy Boynton’s custom Louis Vuitton dress at the Golden Globes and to aluminum foil. “Joey King tried to do a Lucy Boynton and it didn’t work,” said one Twitter.

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jan 2020
Andrew Scott at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Award.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“Fleabag” frontman Andrew Scott layered shades of red and pink down to his deep burgundy leather square-toe dress shoes. The man who plays the Hot Priest on the series won for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series but his firetruck-colored outfit had people thinking of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Janet Mock

Janet Mock25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jan 2020
Janet Mock at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Janet Mock’s choice of color in her teal Valentino gown fell in line with the big and bright trend of the night but her glittering leather gloves left fans a little wary. One user even turned the look into a meme with the caption “My dentist coming over to ask me why I haven’t flossed in two years.”

Billy Porter

Billy Porter25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jan 2020
Billy Porter at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

To some, Billy Porter’s Hogan McLaughlin seafoam jumpsuit was the ideal red carpet ensemble as the overskirt hid the pants making it appear like a gown. Others didn’t feel quite the same and users said they were “gonna pass on that one” as one linked Billy Porter’s butterfly tattoos to Mandy Moore’s character in “A Walk to Remember.”

Alex Borstein

Alex Borstein25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jan 2020
Alex Borstein at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards.
CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutters

The “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star is already a winner tonight for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, but her knee-length red satin dress looked too casual to a Twitter user. “Alex Borstein’s dress came from the £7 rail in H&M,” said one user.

Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jan 2020
Sandy Powell at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards.
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Costume designer Sandy Powell strayed from the ballgown and went for a satin, tailored suit in the night’s favorite shade of blue. Along with her dyed hair, square-frame glasses and white platform shoes, netizens had a thing or two to say about this look, including comparisons to the late great David Bowie or to an alien on Mars.

Click through the gallery to see more red carpet arrivals at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards.

