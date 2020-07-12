Winnie Harlow Coordinates Her Tube Top & Bike Shorts Set With Puma Mile Riders

After helping Puma launch the Mile Rider last week, Winnie Harlow is now showing fans how to style the lifestyle sneaker.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, the 25-year-old catwalker posed on top of a roof clad in coordinated tube top and bike shorts — both of which featured the same neon accents as her sneakers.

Unfortunately for fans, both the top and the shorts selected by Harlow have sold out, but her shoes are available for purchase. The retro-inspired Mile Rider features ultra-comfortable cushioning and a textile upper with faux leather overlays, along with a durable rubber outsole. Fans can snag the style on Puma.com for $80.

Puma Mile Rider CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

“ New fave 👟 @puma mile rider goes hard 🔥🔥😍,” Harlow captioned her Instagram post, which racked up more than 190,000 likes within 21 hours.

In June, Harlow announced her appointment as Puma’s newest brand ambassador. She said her first act alongside Puma will be to donate product to The Trayvon Martin Foundation to support the organization’s summer STEM camp, adding that it was “really important” to her, given recent national unrest regarding police brutality and racial inequality, “to partner with a brand that gives me the opportunity to champion people and organizations working to make meaningful change.”

Although her Puma deal was inked relatively recently, Harlow has done plenty in the fashion space over the years. For fall ’19, the A-lister collaborated with Steve Madden on a collection of on-trend footwear, offering up styles including slouchy over-the-knee boots, strappy stiletto sandals and chunky block-heeled booties. In addition, she has walked the runway for notable labels such as Philipp Plein, Ralph & Russo, Laquan Smith and Prabal Gurung, as well as appeared in ad campaigns for the likes of Diesel, Nike and Saks Fifth Avenue. She previously served as a brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger, appearing in the label’s fall ’18 advertising alongside Hailey Baldwin.

