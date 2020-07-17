Winnie Harlow Goes High-Low in $32 Spandex Shorts & the Chunkiest Balenciaga Kicks

Winnie Harlow enjoyed lunch with a friend in Los Angeles yesterday wearing a chic-for-summer ensemble.

The model was spotted leaving Il Paststao in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Thursday in a V-neck long sleeve crop top and matching form-fitting mini shorts with ruche-tie sides. The spandex set comes from activewear brand Bo and Tee; her Progress Slinky wrap top retails for $32 while her Attitude Slinky shorts sell for the same price at boandtee.com.

Winnie Harlow (L) out and about Los Angeles, July 16. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

A closer look at Winnie Harlow’s chunky sneakers. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

The Jamaican-Canadian star then contrasted her affordable athleisure with a set of $995 sneakers from Balenciaga. Opting for the brand’s celebrity-favorited Triple S silhouette, her chunky shoes featured mixed gray tones and a blend of contrasting fabrics. Set atop a see-through rubber outsole, the lifted lace-up style is available in limited sizing from FWRD with more options available on the resale market courtesy of StockX.

Winnie Harlow out and about Los Angeles, July 16. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

A closer view of Winnie Harlow’s Balenciaga sneakers. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

Balenciaga’s Triple S sneaker became all the rage amongst street style trends amid the growing “dad shoe” phase of 2018. Since then, the lifted style has been spotted on everyone from Hailey Baldwin to Tracee Ellis Ross to even designer Marc Jacobs himself. Lyst ranked the Balenciaga sneakers at the No. 1 spot in its ranking of the hottest sneakers of the year for 2018 and they have continued to pop off ever since.

Hailey Baldwin wears a Balenciaga T-shirt with the brand’s Triple S sneakers, January 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

As for Harlow herself, the designer sneakers join a slew of top styles residing in her footwear closet. The 25-year-old previously modeled shoes from Ugg, Christian Louboutin, Bape and Fendi. She also dipped her toes into design herself with a series of collaborations with Steve Madden as well as a recent partnership with Puma.

Harlow announced her link to the athletic brand in June through a post on Instagram, writing that she chose “to partner with a brand that gives me the opportunity to champion people and organizations working to make meaningful change.” The star also said that her first act with Puma will be to donate products to The Trayvon Martin Foundation to support the organization’s summer STEM camp.

