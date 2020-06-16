Winnie Harlow Goes Hiking in Sheer Crop Top & Leggings Set With the Chunkiest Puma Sneakers

Winnie Harlow is Puma’s newest brand ambassador — and she isn’t wasting any time in showing off styles from the label.

On Instagram yesterday, the supermodel, 25, posted an image of herself hiking at Arizona’s Marble Canyon wearing an all-white look paired with Puma kicks. Harlow sported a sheer cropped top with matching leggings.

On her feet, the catwalker appeared to be wearing the Puma RS-X3 trainers in a not currently available white and cream colorway. The kicks have a chunky retro-inspired sole, measuring 1.6 inches for a slight height boost. A similar pair sells for $78 (marked down from $98) on 24s.com.

The “America’s Next Top Model” alum accessorized with hoop earrings, a chain necklace and a gold-face watch.

Harlow announced just last week that she had been appointed as a global brand ambassador for Puma. The star wrote on Instagram that it was “really important” to her, given recent national unrest regarding police brutality and racial inequality, “to partner with a brand that gives me the opportunity to champion people and organizations working to make meaningful change.” Thus, her first act alongside Puma will be to donate product to The Trayvon Martin Foundation to support the organization’s summer STEM camp, Harlow said.

“In times like these, it’s important to remember grassroots organizations that are working to create change at the local level and I am excited to begin this journey with my Puma family,” she wrote. “We’ve been working on several projects over the last few months, that I’m excited for you all to see in the coming weeks.”

Harlow has walked the runway for plenty of notable labels such as Tommy Hilfiger, Laquan Smith and Prabal Gurung, as well as appeared in campaigns for the likes of Saks Fifth Avenue, Nike and Diesel. In addition, the influencer made a foray into the shoe space for fall ’19, when she collaborated with Steve Madden on a collection of on-trend styles including oversize, slouchy over-the-knee boots, strappy stiletto sandals and chunky block-heeled booties.

