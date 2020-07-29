Winnie Harlow’s High-Slit Dress & Bottega Veneta Square-Toe Sandals Create the Chicest Summer Look

Winnie Harlow went for a stylish summer ensemble in her latest Instagram post.

While at the Nobu Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico, the 26-year-old model posed for photos clad in a breezy, evening ready look. She sported a high-slit dress with an abstract floral print, spaghetti straps and a fitted waist.

On her feet, Harlow wore Bottega Veneta quilted leather high heels sandals. The sandals have a ’90s-inspired square toe, a major trend that was arguably orchestrated by Bottega designer Daniel Lee. Additionally, they boast a buttery soft leather upper and a 3.75-inch covered heel. The shoes can be shopped now on Bloomingdales.com for $880.

Bottega Veneta quilted sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Harlow dressed up her pair with one of the season’s hottest accessories: a gold chain anklet. She carried Bottega’s The Chain Pouch shoulder bag, which can be purchased on the Farfetch website for $3,600. Additionally, Harlow wore a gold cuff bracelet and oversize hoop earrings.

In June, the “America’s Next Top Model” alum announced that she had been appointed as Puma’s newest brand ambassador. Harlow wrote on Instagram that it was “really important” to her, given recent national unrest regarding police brutality and racial inequality, “to partner with a brand that gives me the opportunity to champion people and organizations working to make meaningful change.” She said her first act alongside Puma would be to donate product to The Trayvon Martin Foundation to support the organization’s summer STEM camp.

Prior to partnering with Puma, Harlow had walked the runway for notable labels such as Tommy Hilfiger, Laquan Smith, Ralph & Russo and Prabal Gurung, as well as appeared in campaigns for the likes of Saks Fifth Avenue, Nike and Diesel. She made a foray into the shoe space last year, when she partnered with Steve Madden on a fall ’19 capsule.

When it comes to her personal style, Harlow can often be found in designer footwear from the likes of Balenciaga, Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Prada.

