Winnie Harlow Is a Stylish Jetsetter in Bra Top & Bike Shorts Set With Lug-Sole Stompers

Winnie Harlow boarded her flight in style yesterday as she headed off for a tropical vacation.

The Jamaican Canadian supermodel, 25, was clad in a gray bra top teamed with matching bike shorts.

For footwear, Harlow selected tan lace-up boots with a lug sole, one of the season’s current trends. The comfortable-looking shoes appeared to be fabricated from suede.

Harlow accessorized her ensemble with a diamond choker necklace and wore her hair in long braids going down her back. Completing the look, the A-lister carried a see-through Chanel purse, which appeared to contain gum, makeup and other in-flight essentials.

Taking to Instagram today, the influencer shared an image from her beach vacay. In the photo, Harlow sported a neon striped bikini from I. Am. Gia. The bathing suit is available to shop from the Australian label’s website. The top retails for $35, the same price as the bottoms.

Harlow announced last week that she has become Puma’s latest brand ambassador. The star wrote on Instagram that it was “really important” to her, given recent national unrest regarding police brutality and racial inequality, “to partner with a brand that gives me the opportunity to champion people and organizations working to make meaningful change.” She said her first act alongside Puma will be to donate product to The Trayvon Martin Foundation to support the organization’s summer STEM camp.

Harlow has walked the runway for plenty of notable labels such as Tommy Hilfiger, Laquan Smith, Ralph & Russo and Prabal Gurung, as well as appeared in campaigns for the likes of Saks Fifth Avenue, Nike and Diesel. In addition, the American’s Next Top Model alum made a foray into the shoe space for fall ’19, when she collaborated with Steve Madden on a collection of on-trend styles including oversize, slouchy over-the-knee boots, strappy stiletto sandals and chunky block-heeled booties.

