Winnie Harlow Celebrates Her Birthday Wearing One of Summer’s Hottest Accessories

Winnie Harlow celebrated her 26th birthday in style yesterday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The supermodel, who is a Leo, wore a tie-dye swimsuit and summer’s hottest accessory: an anklet. Harlow paired her stacked Cuban chain anklet with a tie-dye swimsuit from Melissa Simone Swim and matching gold accessories.

As the ’90s continue to trend so does body jewelry such as toe rings and anklets. The foot-friendly accessories are a great way to elevate a poolside outfit.

Fans can update their pool-ready outfit like Winnie Harlow by adding an anklet or two. There are a few chain styles to pick from such as the Cuban chain and Figaro chain, two popular jewelry styles.

To Buy: Amazon 18K Yellow Gold Plated Cuban Link Chain Ankle Bracelet, $5.

To buy: Etsy Cuban Link Anklet 5-Piece Set, $40.

But fans should be advised that plated jewelry can lose its color over time, especially when wet, and fine jewelry can be pricey. Other wallet-friendly anklet options include those puka shells and beads detailing.

To buy: Puka Shell Anklet, Was $28, Now $17.

Aside from walking runways and starring in campaigns, Harlow announced her partnership as a brand ambassador with Puma back in June. The supermodel took to Instagram to tell her fans the news.

Harlow detailed that her first act alongside Puma would be to donate product to The Trayvon Martin Foundation to support the organization’s summer STEM camp.

“In times like these, it’s important to remember grassroots organizations that are working to create change at the local level and I am excited to begin this journey with my Puma family,” Harlow wrote in her post. “We’ve been working on several projects over the last few months, that I’m excited for you all to see in the coming weeks.”

Here’s to seeing what’s next for the 26-year-old star.

