Willow Smith’s Savage x Fenty Runway Look Included Fishnets & Dr. Marten Boots

Willow Smith was among the notable stars who made an appearance during the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2, which premiered at midnight on Amazon Prime Video.
Making her Savage x Fenty debut, the Onitsuka Tiger brand ambassador wore a silk shirt tied up to reveal a matching black lingerie set, fishnets and a pair of classic Dr. Marten combat boots. Her fashion show look was topped off with dripping crystal earrings and two necklaces that included a small rosary. Smith posted a photo of her alongside Rihanna, with the caption: “Thank you @badgalriri for allowing me to be apart of your art ❤️ you’re a true VISIONARY // WATCH VOL.2 of the #savagexfenty FASHION SHOW NOW ! On @amazonprimevideo 🌟”
Throughout the show, which can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, the 19-year-old performer makes several appearances throughout. She joins Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton and Lizzo, who wore an all-blue lingerie set from the line.
Smith also made an appearance on the red carpet wearing a pair of Dr. Marten Black Virginia Knee-High Boots that retail for $180. She paired the look with a black trench coat on top of a graphic t-shirt and matching button-up mini skirt. To complete the look the Savage x Fenty model wore dramatic makeup to give her red carpet-ready outfit the perfect edge.
Below, take a look at some items inspired by Willow’s look for the Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 show available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video.
