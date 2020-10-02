Willow Smith’s Savage x Fenty Runway Look Included Fishnets & Dr. Marten Boots

Willow Smith on the red carpet of the Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 show.

Willow Smith was among the notable stars who made an appearance during the Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2, which premiered at midnight on Amazon Prime Video.

Making her Savage x Fenty debut, the Onitsuka Tiger brand ambassador wore a silk shirt tied up to reveal a matching black lingerie set, fishnets and a pair of classic Dr. Marten combat boots. Her fashion show look was topped off with dripping crystal earrings and two necklaces that included a small rosary. Smith posted a photo of her alongside Rihanna, with the caption: “Thank you @badgalriri for allowing me to be apart of your art ❤️ you’re a true VISIONARY // WATCH VOL.2 of the #savagexfenty FASHION SHOW NOW ! On @amazonprimevideo 🌟”

Throughout the show, which can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, the 19-year-old performer makes several appearances throughout. She joins Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton and Lizzo, who wore an all-blue lingerie set from the line.

Smith also made an appearance on the red carpet wearing a pair of Dr. Marten Black Virginia Knee-High Boots that retail for $180. She paired the look with a black trench coat on top of a graphic t-shirt and matching button-up mini skirt. To complete the look the Savage x Fenty model wore dramatic makeup to give her red carpet-ready outfit the perfect edge.

Willow Smith on the red carpet of the Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 show. CREDIT: Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Below, take a look at some items inspired by Willow’s look for the Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 show available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video.

To buy: Hotouch Women’s Pure Color Short Satin Kimono Robe, $20; Amazon.com.

To buy: Savage x Fenty Bosslady Fishnet Tights, $45; Savagex.com.

To buy: Dr. Martens 1460 Boot, $150; Drmartens.com.

The Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 2 is now available on Amazon Prime Video. Prime members can stream the show through their accounts online, as well as on televisions or mobile devices. For those who have yet to get a membership, Amazon Prime offers a free trial with access to video and music libraries. You can sign up for a free trial at Amazon.com.