Whitney Port Does the Debated Socks With Sandals Trend in Bold Snakeskin Slides

Whitney Port is bringing back a disputed footwear trend for her coffee outing.

The Los Angeles native stepped out in her city this morning for a quick caffeine fix, protecting her face with a mask and sunglasses. She tucked the hem of her long-sleeve T-shirt into wide-leg striped pants, keeping cozy for the outing.

Whitney Port out and about in Los Angeles, June 4. CREDIT: Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

A closer look at Whitney Port’s socks and sandals. CREDIT: Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

On her feet, Port went with a combination that divides shoe lovers everywhere: socks and sandals. While some criticize the look, others love the comfort that comes from an added layer including Sophie Turner, Justin Bieber and now “The Hills” star. The media personality slipped on a set of white and blue cap-toe crew socks with her ensemble, tucked into snakeskin-coated sandals. The dual-strap slide included adjustable buckles and a flat python footbed.

Socks and sandals, typically an at-home wardrobe choice, have seen growing popularity on runways as well, especially during the spring ’20 shows. Salvatore Ferragamo layered slouchy socks with colorful strappy shoes in Milan, Proenza Schouler matched sheer stockings to square-toe heels in New York, and Simone Rocha topped red ribbed socks with floral-embellished platforms.

In more recent years, the 35-year-old more has switched from towering heels to favor flat footwear as she adopted a mom-chic look. Her collection includes pairs from New Balance, Birkenstock, By Far, Zadig & Voltaire and more. On the occasions that she does still step out in heels, they are sourced from Dolce & Gabbana, Stuart Weitzman and Prada among others.

