Whitney Port Does the ‘Ugly’ Sandal Trend With Sweatpants for Coffee Outing

Known for her laidback California-cool style, Whitney Port recently went on another coffee run in Los Angeles wearing her one of her go-to pairs of shoes. “The City” alum wore a pair of Birkenstock Monterey Exquisite Slides in the all-black colorway.

They feature the style’s signature two-strap design with buckled detail, a leather upper construction, and an EVA, anatomically-correct cork footbed. The iconic sandals retail for $225 and are available for purchase at Birkenstock.com. For this outing, the designer styled the shoes with gray sweatpants and a white tee-shirt, finishing off the look with a red bandana face covering.

From her recent Instagram post, “The Hills” star shows how versatile these sandals are and styled them with a white dress from her collection, Love, Whit, created in collaboration with Rent The Runway. The garment features puff sleeves and a ruffled A-line skirt. She finished off the ensemble with a black hair scrunchie that coordinates with the sandals.

While Port opted for these two head-to-toe neutral outfits, she recently also showed off her love for prints and patterns with a similar look. In June, the entrepreneur was spotted in a pair of snakeskin slide sandals and embraced the socks with sandals trend. She styled the statement shoes with a neutral 3/4-length sleeve tee-shirt and navy and white striped sweatpants.

With global lockdowns due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the already “ugly sandal” trend has become hotter than ever.

