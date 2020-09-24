Whitney Port Masters ‘Ugly Sandal’ Trend In These Scuba Blue Slides

Whitney Port proves the Birkenstock Arizona Slide is the perfect errand-running shoe. And the ‘“ugly sandal” trend shows no signs of slowing down this season. While getting coffee with her husband, Tim Rosenman, “The Hills” star wore a pair of the nearly sold-out Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandals in the Scuba Blue colorway.

Whitney Port CREDIT: Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The slides feature an adjustable, two-buckle design, a waterproof construction, the brand’s signature footbed with arch support, a deep heel cup, and a roomy toebox.

A closer look at Whitney Port’s Birkenstock Arizona Sandals. CREDIT: Bauergriffin.com / MEGA The bold-hued shoes retail for $45 and are available for purchase Dickssportinggoods.com.

A full look at the shoes. CREDIT: Pinterest

Port styled the blue sandals with a neutral-toned loungewear look, including a medium-toned heather gray tank top with light gray jogger sweatpants, a khaki-colored cardigan tied around her waist, and a pink-and-white patterned face mask. Earlier this month, she wore a very similar pair of gray sweatpants for a solo coffee run and wore her go-to Birkenstock Monterey Exquisite Sandals in the all-black colorway. They retail for $225 and are available for purchase on birkenstock.com.

On her Instagram, Port shared how she elevates these casual shoes and paired them with a white dress from her Love, Whit x Rent The Runway collection.

It is no secret that the “ugly sandal” trend has been most of the most-beloved footwear trends of the year. According to a July 2020 Lyst Report, the Birkenstock Arizona Sandal was the world’s hottest shoe for the second quarter of this year. During this period, searches for the silhouette spiked by 225%, according to the global fashion search platform’s research.

In May 2020, Birkenstock Americas CEO, David Kahan spoke with FN. Commenting on the brand’s growth and enduring success, he said that “online search metrics have never been higher, and our social media and editorial mentions have been amazing.” At a time in history where shoes mainly are optional, the Arizona Sandal was the only footwear item to make the top 10 list.

Other celebrity fans of the “ugly sandal” include Kendall Jenner, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Katie Holmes, among other stylish stars.

