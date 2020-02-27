Now Trending All Over The Streets of Paris: White Monochromatic Outfits

Paris Fashion Week brings out the best in style both on and off the runways. Now, with just a fews days left in Fashion Month, one trend is sticking out against the rest: all-white monochrome looks.

The trend is led by style icons Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin who both stepped out in two different white ensembles in the past week. Baldwin chose dual monochrome looks in a matter of hours today alone; one included a cozy oversized sweater and knit skirt combo with a white crossbody. Her shoes featured a pale gray-lined upper with a crystal-lined top. Her second outfit of the day matched high-waisted jeans to a white turtleneck top and a broad cream coat, accessorized by a pop of green in her belt, a Bottega Veneta purse and a set of ruched, slouchy heeled boots.

For Gigi, white also took over her ensemble as she was spotted in a layered set with a double-breasted coat, pleated pants and a white handbag. Her $1,060 Louis Vuitton Swift loafers finished off the look with their flower-shaped heel and glazed calf leather uppers.

She also wore white when attending the “Harper’s Bazaar” First in Fashion exhibition at the Musee Des Arts Decoratifs last night. Her look included a Chanel floral lace dress and a pair of tuxedo bow tie-detailed satin heels.

Joining Hadid and Baldwin in the trend, showgoers and street style stars favorited all-white looks while attending Fashion Week presentations across the city. Their camera-ready outfits included Margiela coats, square-toe pumps, thong-toe sandals and over-the-top accessories.

