White House Independence Day Style Through the Years

The 4th of July is considered to be the United States’ birthday — and of course, the first family typically celebrates in a big way.

Of course, for the Obama family, July 4 is more than just Independence Day: It also marks the birthday of President Barack Obama’s eldest daughter, Malia. For her birthday in 2016, Malia celebrated with a party at the White House, wearing a striped crop top and light-wash jeans as the president sang her “Happy Birthday.” The celebration also included a performance from Janelle Monae.

President Barack Obama hugs his daughter Malia, while singer Janelle Monae (R) reacts at the White House 4th of July party, 2016. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Despite the date conflicting with his daughter’s birthday, President Obama usually hosted a barbecue for members of the military and their families on the day throughout his presidency — and each year, first lady Michelle Obama would choose a patriotic ensemble for the festivities. For instance, in 2011 she opted for a striking red and blue patterned dress by Sophie Theallet, which she teamed with black embellished sandals.

First Lady Michelle Obama wears a Sophie Theallet dress with embellished sandals at the White House’s Independence Day barbecue in 2011. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Watch on FN

Two years later, the “Becoming” author made another patriotic choice, choosing an ombré Boy. by Band of Outsiders dress. She paired the dress with low-heeled dark red pumps. Meanwhile, the president looked dapper in a collared red shirt and khakis — a dad-friendly take on the dressed-down barbecue look.

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk down the South Portico steps during a 4th of July celebration with members of the military and their families on the South Lawn of the White House, July 4, 2013. CREDIT: Manuel Balce Ceneta/Rex Shutterst

While in 2013 Michelle opted for mostly blue and her husband went for mostly red, the pair switched colors in 2015. That year, the first lady sported a red and white gingham dress by Michael Kors, teamed with metallic flats. President Obama wore a collared blue button-down shirt tucked into jeans, completing the outfit with brown lace-ups.

Michelle Obama wears a red and white gingham Michael Kors dress with metallic flats at a 2015 4th of July celebration in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Most recently, President Donald Trump marked 4th of July in 2019 with a celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. The president sported a classic dark suit with a red tie and an American flag pin on his lapel. Meanwhile, first lady Melania Trump bucked the red, white and blue tradition in a Carolina Herrera dress with multicolor stripes. For footwear, the former model selected sky-high hot pink pumps from Christian Louboutin.

First lady Melania Trump wears a Carolina Herrera dress with pointed-toe pink pumps from Christian Louboutin at the 4th of July celebration at the Lincoln Memorial, July 4, 2019. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Rex Shutterstock

And going back in time, President George Bush celebrated the 4th of July in 2003 by hosting a special guest: Dolly Parton. The country singer arrived at the White House in a form-fitting white suit with American flag detailing on the labels, before heading off to the National Mall for a performance there.