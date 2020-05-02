How to Watch Vogue’s Met Gala Livestream For Free

As the first Monday in May approaches, fashion fans will still have a touch of Met Gala to look forward to as Vogue is set to host “A Moment With the Met” live stream. With appearances from Virgil Abloh and more, it’s sure to be filled with endless style and unbeatable shoes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming special.

How to Watch the Livestream

Vogue‘s “A Moment With the Met” airs Monday, May 4 at 6 p.m. E.T. exclusively on the publication’s YouTube channel. The special will be free for all to watch.

Janelle Monae at the 2019 Met Gala. The “camp” theme marked a progressive view of culture and fashion reflected in that year. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

What Was This Year’s Theme?

This year, The Metropolitan Museum of Art is celebrating its 150th anniversary and with that, the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition planned to showcase a timeline of fashion history, appropriately themed: “About Time: Fashion and Duration.”

Who Is Making Appearances?

The intimate celebration will include an address from Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour. Throughout the day on Monday, the publication will also be releasing six new videos to bring the day to life featuring Met Gala regulars like Naomi Campbell, Cardi B, Stella McCartney and more.

Cardi B in Thom Browne at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

Who Is Performing?

The event is set to feature special live performances Florence and the Machine as well as a DJ set from Virgil Abloh, Off-White’s chief executive officer and artistic director for Louis Vuitton’s menswear line.

Kendall Jenner and Virgil Abloh attend the 2018 Met Gala. CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

How Are They Giving Back?

To commemorate the occasion, Vogue will be making a donation to both the Costume Institute as well as to A Common Thread, the publication’s joint initiative with the CFDA that raises funds for struggling members of the fashion community. The special will also encourage viewers to donate to either organization if they are able.