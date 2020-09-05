Victoria Justice Flaunts Chunky Boots & a Two-Piece With This Edgy Detail at Race to Erase MS

Victoria Justice at the Drive In to Erase MS fundraiser.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Victoria Justice was among those who attended last night’s Drive-In to Erase MS event in Pasadena, Calif.

Victoria Justice shared some moments from the Drive-In to Erase MS event last night on Instagram stories. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

The former Nickelodeon star shared moments from the 27th annual gala that was reimagined to be a drive-in concert this year with her fans on Instagram. The actress enjoyed the socially-distanced concert in a black Mercedes convertible with her friends. For the evening, she wore a striped two-piece jumpsuit with grommet detailing and chunky black shoes.

The Fabletics ambassador traded her usual leggings for a two-piece that had hardware details throughout her shirt and down the sides of her pants. The 5-foot-5 actress wore a pair of chunky black shoes to boost her petite frame.

Related Lady Gaga Shows Off Her Blue Hair & Blinged-Out Jimmy Choo x Timberland Boots Ivanka Trump Preps for Fall in a Teal Dress & Autumnal Pumps Lucy Hale Arrives in a Red Minidress With Sandals at Race to Erase MS Charity Event

Heavy metal detailing like grommets and shoes with chunky soles are some of fall’s hottest boot trends. Consider it an update to the classic Chelsea boot that continues to be a staple for autumn.

Watch on FN

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Dr. Martens Women’s Rometty Boot, $160.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Steven New York Gibson Boot $128, (Was $141).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Dodger Chelsea Boot $70.

Other notable attendees that were seen at the Drive-In to Erase MS event last night included Lucy Hale, Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert at the Drive-In to Erase MS fundraiser. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/PMC

The stars all enjoyed a concert performance that included a round of songs from award-winning musician Andy Grammar, Eric Benét, and Siedah Garrett, who has MS.

This year, the event was switched to a drive in to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Attendees still had fun enjoying the live performances from their cars.

Lucy Hale and Katie Welch at the Drive In to Erase MS fundraiser. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/PMC

For almost three decades, Race to Erase MS continues to draw stars such as Kelly Osbourne, Gwen Stefani and Kris Jenner. The charity event has raised funds for 27 years to try to find the treatment and ultimate cure of multiple sclerosis. The event continues to be star-powered despite the COVID-19’s toll on the live event sphere.