Victoria Beckham Chooses Denim Shorts + $38 Slippers From Justin Bieber’s Brand to Work From Home

Victoria Beckham typically chooses fashion over comfort — but while working from home during the pandemic, the A-lister has landed on a more laidback aesthetic than usual.

On Instagram today, Beckham showed off a look from her “warm weather” WFH wardrobe. The singer turned designer was clad in a sheer blouse with three-quarters sleeves, which she teamed with tiny denim shorts.

For footwear, Beckham selected slippers from Justin Bieber’s label, Drew House. The padded fleece slippers feature an open back, with a plush memory foam insole and a rubber sole. The hotel slipper-inspired style — which has been sported by stars such as Millie Bobby Brown and Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin — comes complete with Drew House’s signature smiley face emblem. On the brand’s website, the shoes previously retailed for $38, but pairs have since gone out of stock.

“My warm weather working from home wardrobe! Shorts & slippers. The dream 🙌 x Vb,” Beckham captioned her Instagram post, which showed her typing away on a laptop from a stool in her kitchen. Within 6 hours, the photo had racked up over 320,000 likes.

When it comes to her typical working wardrobe, Beckham can often be found in high heels, frequently choosing pumps and boots from her namesake label. The Spice Girls alum introduced her eponymous fashion line in 2008. While she was initially known for her dresses, the label has expanded to feature an array of separates, as well as handbags, footwear and other accessories.

