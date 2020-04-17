Victoria Beckham Celebrates Her Birthday With a Family Bike Ride in Neon Yellow Reeboks

Happy birthday, Posh Spice. Today marks Victoria Beckham’s 46th birthday, and the former Spice Girls member celebrated with a family bike ride in style.

The designer suited up in selection of athleisure-chic pieces from her collaborations with Reebok, including a $250 green cropped hoodie, matching $130 green full-length army leggings and a black stitched hat, available for $70 at Reebok.com.

She brightened the look with a set of unmissable neon sneakers, also from her collab with the athletic brand. While the low-top version of her yellow kicks are sold out, similar neon Reebok x Victoria Beckham Bolton Stretch-Knit Sock sneakers are now on sale at Bergdorf Goodman for $112, down from their original asking price of $280.

The two major fashion powerhouses started their collaborative efforts in April 2018, when Beckham joined forces with Shaquille O’Neal for a capsule. Beckham’s first individual collection debuted for spring ’19 and included Dual Court II and Bolton Lo sneakers. Most recently, they dropped a spring ’20 collection consisting of apparel, accessories and a whole new sneaker silhouette: the Reebok x Victoria Beckham Rapide.

The Rapide gives a new take on a retro-inspired running shoe with its streamlined shape and suede-and-nylon paneled uppers.

Shop some of our top color picks for the Rapide, available now in both men’s and women’s sizes.

To Buy: Reebok x Victoria Beckham Rapide Sneakers in Beige Stone, $150.

To Buy: Reebok x Victoria Beckham Rapide Sneakers in White, $150.

To Buy: Reebok x Victoria Beckham Rapide Sneakers in Acid Blue, $150.

