Vera Wang’s ‘Shoe Fetish’ Includes Fringed Balenciaga Pumps + Pajamas

Vera Wang at the finale of her fall '20 show at New York Fashion Week in February.

Vera Wang may take the cake for the most stylish at-home fashion during the pandemic.

The designer continues to share her chic style from the comfort of her own house and today is no exception. This morning, the 70-year-old combined “PJ’s, Pumps and a bit of bling” as she sat on the steps of her yard in Miami, Fl.

She echoed the white trim of her silky floral pajamas with fringed pumps from Balenciaga. The shoes follow the brand’s signature Knife silhouette featuring a boxy heel counter but with an added flared heel, a more stable take on a stiletto. While Wang’s choice of a metal logo-accented heel is no longer available, a similarly fringed white style with the brand’s name retails for $895 at Nordstrom.com.

Today’s heeled look isn’t the first time the New York native chose pumps over flats during quarantine — in fact, she’s been wearing towering pairs practically the whole time she’s been in isolation at home. She paired her white Balenciaga pumps to two different pairs of Adidas leggings, too.

Her “shoe fetish” collection also includes “Star Wars” logo-coated black $1,075 pumps from Vetements as well as patent black booties with a lifted platform and thin heel.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.