Venus Williams Serves in Star-Coated Tank & Pleated Skirt With K-Swiss Tennis Shoes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Venus Williams broke out pieces from her own line of apparel for her tennis match against Dayana Yastremska at the Western & Southern Open tournament in New York yesterday.

Though the seven-time Grand Slam champion lost in three sets to her Ukrainian competitor, Williams stayed ready to play in a look from her EleVen by Venus label. Coming from the brand’s new “Wonder Woman” collection, her star-accented pleated skirt retails for $79, the same price as her gold-trimmed top, both available at on the brand’s website.

Venus Williams at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament in New York, Aug. 22. CREDIT: AP

Watch on FN

Venus Williams at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament in New York, Aug. 22. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Venus Williams’ match-ready sneakers. CREDIT: AP

As for her match-ready footwear, Williams opted for a brand that diverges from her typical on-court style. Rather than her regular Nike pairs, the athlete decided on a set of white and gray textured shoes from K-Swiss. The brand’s Aero Court includes impressive Surgelite technology for maximum cushioning and response, accented by a mesh upper for lightweight breathability. Finished off with a molded rubber outsole for traction, the pair retails for $95 at kswiss.com.

K-Swiss Aero Court tennis shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of K-Swiss

On the court, Williams often opts for designs from her own label as well as Wilson, for which she serves as an ambassador. Off-the-court, though, the Olympic gold medalist prefers footwear styles from K-Swiss and Nike in addition to her three-striped pairs. The athlete has spent her time in quarantine putting her activewear and sneakers to work with a series of Instagram Live workouts with a mix of famous friends. Previous guests include Olivia Culpo, Caroline Wozniacki and her own sister, Serena Williams.

According to Forbes, Venus Williams’ many endorsements include previous deals with Wilson, Electronic Arts, Kraft, Ralph Lauren and Tide. Tied for 10th for the Highest-Paid Female Athletes of 2019, Venus’ total earnings racked her up $5.9 million with endorsements accounting for $5 million alone. And that’s not all: Williams started her own YouTube channel this year and can bank up to six figures per appearance on the speaking circuit.

Click through the gallery to discover even more stylish tennis appearances over the years.