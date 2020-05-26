Venus Williams Works Up a Sweat in Floral Tank Top & Cropped Leggings With K-Swiss Kicks

Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki may not be able to tour with the Women’s Tennis Association at the moment, but they’re still keeping up with their workout routines.

On Instagram today, Williams posted a clip of her and Wozniacki working out together via video chat. For the hourlong workout, Williams sported a tennis look from her own EleVen by Venus label. The ensemble consisted of a floral-print tank top teamed with cropped navy leggings that had a mesh overskirt. The tank is marked down on the brand’s site from $69 to $55, while the pants sell for $89.

On her feet, Williams sported K-Swiss’ Ultrashot sneakers. Meant for play on the hard court or clay court, the silhouette is designed to provide maximum comfort, stability and durability. Customers who purchase the Ultrashot 2, the latest version of the model, are guaranteed 6 months of durability for the outsole. The silhouette is available to shop on K-Swiss.com with a $120 price tag.

Throughout quarantine, Williams has been staying fit with the help of her famous friends. Earlier this month, the tennis pro was joined by model Olivia Culpo for a virtual workout session. Williams sported a black sports bra and leggings set from her brand for the occasion. She reached for K-Swiss shoes that day as well, choosing the Hypercourt Express model.

According to Forbes, Williams has a net worth of about $95 million. In 2019, she earned $900,000 in prize money in addition to taking home $5 million in endorsements. The star has invested in wellness brand Astura and was appointed chief brand of officer of the company last May. What’s more, Williams launched her own YouTube channel last month and is able to nab six figures per appearance on the speaking circuit.

