Venus Williams Works Out in Sports Bra + Leggings Set With K-Swiss Sneakers Alongside Olivia Culpo

Venus Williams has a new workout buddy.

On Instagram’s IGTV today, the tennis professional worked out alongside influencer Olivia Culpo. Williams was clad in a black sports bra and cropped leggings with hot pink stitching. The set came from her EleVen by Venus clothing label. The sports bra costs $69, while the leggings sell for $99.

For shoes, the athlete appeared to be wearing the K-Swiss Hypercourt Express silhouette in a no longer available black-and-white colorway. The shoe features a lightweight, comfortable Surgelite midsole, with Durawrap Flex tech adding additional support without a break-in period. The sneaker costs $105 on the K-Swiss website. (Williams sported the same shoes in an Instagram post last week, teaming them that day with a T-shirt from her EleVen by Venus brand and a fitted black skirt.)

In today’s clip, Culpo also sported a full-on EleVen by Venus look. The model wore the black-and-white Pitch windbreaker, which costs $115, with the Smooth Shortie white biker shorts ($39). The former Miss Universe completed her monochromatic ensemble with a white pair of sneakers.

Culpo revealed in the video that she and Williams first met in New York in 2012, during the annual U.S. Open tennis tournament. The two women did an intense hourlong legs and arms workout from their respective quarantine locations.

According to Forbes, Williams has a net worth of about $95 million. In 2019, she earned $900,000 in prize money in addition to taking home $5 million in endorsements. The star has invested in wellness brand Astura and was appointed chief brand of officer of the company last May. What’s more, Williams launched her own YouTube channel last month and is able to nab six figures per appearance on the speaking circuit.