Venus Williams Models Her EleVen Brand’s K-Swiss Collaboration With a Varsity Sweater and Pink Sneakers

You can count on Venus Williams to bring chicness to athletic wear.

The beloved tennis player posted a photo on Instagram holding a racquet and posing before practice while sporting a green parka lined with royal blue fur, leggings and a gray and blue varsity sweater from her “EleVen by Venus” collaboration with K-Swiss.

To complement the look, she slipped on a pair of pink K-Swiss sneakers with blue and gray accents.

“I kinda loved 50 degrees in FLORIDA! Change of pace. Still gotta get in the WERK,” Williams wrote as the caption.

The tennis star can be described as “athletic-chic” both on the court and off, with styles including flowy tank tops, patterned stretch pants and eye-catching sneakers. Some of the clothing featured in the outfit comes from a K-Swiss capsule collection collaboration with her brand EleVen by Venus, which was started as a way to bring fashion to activewear.

The sneaker is in a soft pink color with bold accents. Sneakers are versatile whether you’re dressing up or dressing down and will help give your look a sporty edge. Also, neutral colors like those seen in Williams’ K-Swiss sneakers are easier to wear and match with already existing items in your closet.

Watch on FN

Want to find comfortable and versatile sneakers? Incorporate Williams’ look with these similar styles.

CREDIT: Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: K-Swiss Cr-Castle Sneaker, $29.97.

CREDIT: Zappo's

To Buy: Lacoste Carnaby EVO, $84.95

CREDIT: Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Stan Smith, $54