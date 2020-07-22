Venus Williams Trades Her Tennis Whites For a Neon Orange Dress & Retro Adidas

Venus Williams debuted her new “Bold” collection for her activewear brand and the pieces lived up to the name.

The tennis pro modeled a look from her EleVen by Venus apparel line on Tuesday alongside model and fellow athlete Isabelle Delcea. While Delcea opted for a floral number from the brand with a white skort, Williams took a daring route with her choice of a neon orange dress; the Dynamo silhouette in the hibiscus shade features fast-drying material and flexible design, retailing for $109 on the brand’s website.

When it came down to shoes, the top-ranked athlete went with a classic silhouette courtesy of Adidas.

Isabelle Delcea (L) and Venus Williams in a new campaign for EleVen by Venus activewear. CREDIT: Courtesy of Venus Williams/Instagram

Williams’ pair resembles the German-based athletic powerhouse’s Pro Model sneaker; the shoe debuted in 1965 as the first official leather basketball design from the brand and has since continued to become an iconic silhouette with its mid-top finish and signature Three Stripes. The retro black and white colorway retails for $90 at Adidas.com.

Adidas Pro Model sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

On the court, Williams often opts for designs from her own label as well as Wilson, for which she serves as an ambassador. Off-the-court, though, the Olympic gold medalist prefers footwear styles from K-Swiss and Nike in addition to her three-striped pairs. The athlete has spent her time in quarantine putting her activewear and sneakers to work with a series of Instagram Live workouts with a mix of famous friends. Previous guests include Olivia Culpo, Caroline Wozniacki and her own sister, Serena Williams.

According to Forbes, Venus Williams’ many endorsements include previous deals with Wilson, Electronic Arts, Kraft, Ralph Lauren and Tide. Tied for 10th for the Highest-Paid Female Athletes of 2019, Venus’ total earnings racked her up $5.9 million with endorsements accounting for $5 million alone. And that’s not all: Williams started her own YouTube channel this year and can bank up to six figures per appearance on the speaking circuit.

