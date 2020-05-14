Venus Williams Styles Her Fitted Skirt With Sneakers for a Relaxed (Yet Chic) Look

Venus Williams looked chic in a graphic black-and-white look on Instagram yesterday.

The tennis champion, 39, posed on the photo-sharing platform in a body-con black skirt teamed with a T-shirt from her EleVen by Venus brand. The short-sleeve shirt is made of four-way stretch material, with the brand’s name across the sleeves. It is for sale on the EleVen by Venus site for $63 (marked down from $79).

For shoes, Williams appeared to be wearing the K-Swiss Hypercourt Express silhouette in a no longer available black-and-white colorway. The shoe features a lightweight, comfortable Surgelite midsole, with Durawrap Flex tech adding additional support without a break-in period. The sneaker costs $105 on the K-Swiss website.

“Ready for anything… in this covid environment, I’m planning on winning. #win,” Williams captioned her Instagram post.

According to Forbes, Williams has a net worth of about $95 million. In 2019, she earned $900,000 in prize money in addition to taking home $5 million in endorsements. Williams has invested in wellness brand Astura and was appointed chief brand of officer of the company last May. Additionally, the star also launched her own YouTube channel last month, and she is able to get six figures per appearance on the speaking circuit.

Earlier this month, Williams worked out on Instagram alongside her younger sister, Serena. She sported a $79 orange and pink skirt and $59 matching tank from her EleVen athleisure line. Meanwhile, Serena was clad in a red tank with cropped black leggings and white socks.

