Vanessa Hudgens Turns Up the Heat in a Summery Dress and ’70s-Inspired Platforms

Vanessa Hudgens nails summer fashion yet again.

The “High School Musical” alumna, whose style is often described as boho-chic, was spotted in West Hollywood in a bright marigold midi dress and a pair of cognac-strap platform sandals. The silk piece elegantly hugged her figure and effortlessly paired with her floral-printed face mask, as required in public settings by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Vanessa Hudgens is out and about in West Hollywood. CREDIT: MEGA Hudgens’ shoes were an ideal choice for the casual occasion: They were not only trendy (the silhouette harked back to the ’70s with the leather strap and slip-on style), but also appeared to have rubber soles, which could provide better traction for walking on Los Angeles streets.

A closer look at Vanessa Hudgens’ shoes. CREDIT: MEGA For accessories, the actress had a black belt bag — attached with a bottle of hand sanitizer — slung over her shoulder. She also wore a collection of gold jewelry, strapped on an anklet and topped off the outfit with a straw bucket hat to shield her face from the sun.

The look marked another style win for Hudgens, who was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many breezy shapes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel — like the above-seen shoes during her most recent outing.

The star’s frequented brands for dressed-up apparel and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and Gucci. However, when it comes to her off-duty looks, paparazzi can often find Hudgens in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Martens and Frye — though she still mixes in glamorous pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. Her new go-to everyday style also features picks from Gymshark, Adidas and more athletic brands as stay-at-home guidelines continue to encourage the sales of athleisure items.

