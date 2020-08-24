Vanessa Hudgens Works Out in Olive Biker Shorts Set and White Sneakers

Vanessa Hudgens sported a fashionable olive-toned active wear set to her daily workout session at the Dogpound in West Hollywood, Calif., today. The actress wore a green sports bra and matching biker shorts with a black baseball cap. Her voluminous curls were pulled into two low pigtails and for footwear Hudgens opted for a pair of white sneakers with high black socks.

Vanessa Hudgens wears olive-toned workout set to gym. CREDIT: Courtesy of MEGA

Her white trainers featured a black rimmed sole, with a slightly raised midsole and lace up ties.

The “High School Musical” alum carried a small bright orange purse and wore her typical black face mask. Per usual, she was decked out in gold jewelry, wearing bangle bracelets, rings and a chain gold ring.

Vanessa Hudgens wears olive-toned workout set to gym.

Accompanying Hudgens was her friend Australian singer GG Magree. The two have been inseparable this summer, often seen working out together at the Dogpound.

Most recently, Hudgens channeled her inner ‘90s child wearing a bright earth-toned printed sports bra and flared leggings set with chunky Naked Wolfe Track sneakers. The “Spring Breakers” actress has set the bar high in terms of gym-attire, wearing everything from bold tie-dye leggings to printed sets.

Her go-to gym shoes seem to be Naked Wolfe Track sneakers. When she’s not at the gym, you can find Hudgens in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Marten’s and Frye — though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. Her new go-to everyday style also features picks from Gymshark, Adidas and more athletically-centered brands as she follows the growing celebrity trend of athleisure amidst stay-at-home style.

To match Hudgen’s work out style, shop these pairs of plain white trainers that will go with any fun active-wear set.

