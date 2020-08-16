Vanessa Hudgens Twerks in a Sports Bra, Bold Leggings & White Sneakers at the Gym

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Vanessa Hudgens took a quick break from her gym session to show off her dance moves.

Spending some time at Dogpound gym in Los Angeles on Saturday, the “Beastly” actress joined a few friends for a mid-workout twerk break. Hudgens danced along as she modeled a white sports bra and boldly printed blue and pink tie-dye leggings.

The 31-year-old star rounded out the sweat-ready look with bright purple socks tucked into all-white trainers.

Hudgens has been spending more and more time at Dogpound since it reopened in Hollywood. Most recently, the actress lifted weights in a tie-front black sports bra with matching spandex biker shorts at the gym with a friend at the end of July; she gave the ensemble for the sweat session a glam twist by layering in metallic chain necklaces.

As for Hudgens’ everyday style, the “High School Musical” alumna style can be described as boho-chic. She was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Her go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and Gucci.

When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the actress in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Marten’s and Frye — though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. Her new go-to everyday style also features picks from Gymshark, Adidas and more athletically-centered brands as she follows the growing celebrity trend of athleisure amidst stay-at-home style.

Prep for your own dance session and workout combination with these all-white trainers inspired by Vanessa Hudgens’ pick.

To Buy: Nike SuperRep Go, $100.

To Buy: APL TechLoom Pro, $140.

To Buy: Reebok HIIT Tr Cross Trainer, $66 (was $90).

