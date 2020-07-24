Vanessa Hudgens’ Ombré Sports Bra & Matching Leggings Are Ready for a Workout

Vanessa Hudgens made the most of her workout while visiting Dogpound gym in Hollywood.

The “Beastly” actress appeared in a video shared to actor Oliver Trevena’s Instagram feed yesterday, showing the two dancing and making their way through Hudgens’ workout of the day. As seen in the Triller-style clip, the actress toned her form in a series of complicated moves all while wearing a matching blue and pink ombré sports bra and leggings set.

She completed the workout-ready ensmeble with a pair of black lace-up cross trainers with reflective metallic accents.

Nowadays, athletic apparel is the new normal. In addition to Vanessa Hudgens, stars like Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and more constantly choose leggings and crop tops over jeans and sweaters for their daily style. The relaxed trend offers comfortability as well as ease of mobility. Growing demand for athleisure designs has sparked fashion-forward collaborations such as New Balance and Staud’s capsule in May and Stussy’s ever-popular drop with Nike in April following previous successes.

Staud and New Balance’s new 997 sneaker collab. CREDIT: george chinsee

Watch on FN

As for Hudgens’ own style, the “High School Musical” alumna style can be described as boho-chic, dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Her go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and of course, Gucci.

When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the actress in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Marten’s and Fryen— though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi.

Click through the gallery to see more of Vanessa Hudgen’s standout street style looks over the years.