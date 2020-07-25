Vanessa Hudgens Lifts Weights in a Tie-Front Sports Bra, Biker Shorts & Cross Trainers

Vanessa Hudgens’ workouts look more fun than your normal session to the gym.

The “Spring Breakers” actress appeared on the Dogpound Los Angeles gym’s Instagram page today for a Saturday workout motivation series. Joining singer GG Magree, Hudgens got to work lifting weights in a tie-front black sports bra with matching spandex biker shorts; she gave the ensemble for the sweat session a glam twist by layering in chic metallic chain necklaces.

She finished the leg day-ready look with a pair of black lace-up cross trainers with reflective metallic accents.

In the same pair of dark sneakers, the “Beastly” actress appeared in a video shared to actor Oliver Trevena’s Instagram feed Thursday, showing the two dancing and making their way through their workout of the day. As seen in the Triller clip, the actress toned her form in a series of complicated moves again at Dogpound all while wearing a matching blue and pink ombré sports bra and leggings set.

As for Hudgens’ own style, the “High School Musical” alumna style can be described as boho-chic. She was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Her go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and of course, Gucci.

When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the actress in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Marten’s and Frye — though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi.

