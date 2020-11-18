×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Vanessa Hudgens Works Out in a Neon Snakeskin Catsuit & Unconventional Platform Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
vanessa-hudgens-workout-shirt
December 2018
December 2018
October 2018
October 2018
View Gallery 64 Images

Vanessa Hudgens was reunited this week with her beloved Dogpound gym after wrapping up filming in New York.

Returning to Los Angeles after filming the Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed musical film, “Tick, Tick… Boom,” the actress made sure to stop by the celebrity-favorited workout studio for a quick sweat session — and her workout look did not disappoint.

Hudgens’ gym outfit featured a coordinating neon yellow athleisure catsuit with a matching yellow scrunchie and an Evolvetogether face mask.

For her workout footwear, the “High School  Musical” alumna then opted for an unconventional style of shoe from her go-to label, Naked Wolfe. The brand’s Track sneakers highlight a whopping 3-inch heel with dual-tone uppers and an architectural-shaped platform midsole; the chunky pair retails for $179 and is available at Yoox.com.

naked wolfe, sneakers, black, white, track, chunky, platform
Naked Wolfe Track Sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Yoox

Watch on FN

Related

Gigi Hadid Returns to the Modeling Game in Feather Thong Sandals & Mom Jeans

Lily Collins Mixes Sweet & Edgy Style in a Lace Dress & $2,295 Leather Thigh-High Boots

Heidi Klum's Anime Shirt-Dress & Wild Thigh-High Platform Boots Give a Bold Twist to Fall Trends

The sneakers are a regular in Hudgens’ footwear rotation, frequenting them for off-duty ensembles. Spotted out in Los Angeles at the end of August, the “Spring Breakers’ actress donned the platform shoes to team with a black, tiger-coated Gucci sweatshirt and black and orange tie-dye sweatpants from Rainbow Shops. Similar Gucci tops retail for $1,450 at Farfetch.

vanessa hudgens, gucci, sweatshirt, sweatpants, tie-dye, sneakers, naked wolfe, hat, mask, los angeles
Vanessa Hudgens steps out in tie-dye sweats and a Gucci sweatshirt in Los Angeles, Aug. 31.
CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

As for Hudgens’ everyday style, the “High School Musical” alumna style can be described as boho-chic. She was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Her go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and Gucci.

When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the actress in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Marten’s and Frye — though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. Her new go-to everyday style also features picks from Gymshark, Adidas and more athletically-centered brands as she follows the growing celebrity trend of athleisure amidst stay-at-home style.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Vanessa Hudgens’ chic street style looks over the years.

Thorogood President Jeff Burns holding a Sponsored By Thorogood

All Work – And Now Play: Thorogood Launches Its Infinity FD Outdoor Collection

Thorogood builds on its legacy with its new outdoor collection, designed for those who play as hard as they work.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad