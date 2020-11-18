Vanessa Hudgens Works Out in a Neon Snakeskin Catsuit & Unconventional Platform Sneakers

Vanessa Hudgens was reunited this week with her beloved Dogpound gym after wrapping up filming in New York.

Returning to Los Angeles after filming the Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed musical film, “Tick, Tick… Boom,” the actress made sure to stop by the celebrity-favorited workout studio for a quick sweat session — and her workout look did not disappoint.

Hudgens’ gym outfit featured a coordinating neon yellow athleisure catsuit with a matching yellow scrunchie and an Evolvetogether face mask.

For her workout footwear, the “High School Musical” alumna then opted for an unconventional style of shoe from her go-to label, Naked Wolfe. The brand’s Track sneakers highlight a whopping 3-inch heel with dual-tone uppers and an architectural-shaped platform midsole; the chunky pair retails for $179 and is available at Yoox.com.

Naked Wolfe Track Sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Yoox

The sneakers are a regular in Hudgens’ footwear rotation, frequenting them for off-duty ensembles. Spotted out in Los Angeles at the end of August, the “Spring Breakers’ actress donned the platform shoes to team with a black, tiger-coated Gucci sweatshirt and black and orange tie-dye sweatpants from Rainbow Shops. Similar Gucci tops retail for $1,450 at Farfetch.

Vanessa Hudgens steps out in tie-dye sweats and a Gucci sweatshirt in Los Angeles, Aug. 31. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

As for Hudgens’ everyday style, the “High School Musical” alumna style can be described as boho-chic. She was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Her go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and Gucci.

When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the actress in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Marten’s and Frye — though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. Her new go-to everyday style also features picks from Gymshark, Adidas and more athletically-centered brands as she follows the growing celebrity trend of athleisure amidst stay-at-home style.

