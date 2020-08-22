Vanessa Hudgens’s Chunky White Sneakers and Printed Workout Set Channel The Late ’90s

Most gyms may be closed, but Vanessa Hudgens’s athletic wardrobe is giving us major at-home-workout inspo these days — and her latest look channels some big trends from the late ’90s.

While venturing out for a workout Friday with best friend GG Magree, the High School Musical alum chose the chunkiest white sneakers and paired them with a bright earth-toned printed sports bra and leggings set. Printed sports sets are nothing new, but the flared legs on Hudgens’s pants are a total throwback to the late ’90s. When worn with the chunky sneakers, the star is giving off major Britney-Spears-meets-Spice-Girls vibes from the decade.

Vanessa Hudgens CREDIT: BG015/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA Turns out, Hudgens is a big fan of the sneakers, and this isn’t the first time she has worn them. The beloved pair are the Naked Wolfe Track sneakers. They feature a leather and mesh upper construction with 2.75-inch platform sole and leather inner sock lining. These shoes retail for $174 and can be found at Selfridges.com.

Hudgens also opted for the Fauna Keyhole Top and the coordinating Fauna Bell Bottom pants from sustainable athletic brand Wolven. The cropped top features a halter-style neckline with a key-hole center cutout. It retails for $72 and can be found on Wolventhreads.com. These ’70s-inspired, flared-leg workout pants feature a high waist silhouette and can be found for $104 on Wolventhreads.com.

CREDIT: Naked Wolfe/Selfridges.com

Previously, the ‘Spring Breakers’ actress wore the sneakers to another workout session and styled them with logo-embossed socks from Mother, a white ‘Cosmic’ sports bra, and blue-and-pink patterned leggings. She also was spotted sporting the Track sneaker in the black color way the day before. She styled this darker pair with Gymshark leggings and a cropped tank. These sneakers retail for $179 and can be purchased on Yoox.com.

CREDIT: NakedWolfe/Yoox.com

For a similar look, shop these styles to try out the celebrity-beloved chunky sneaker trend.