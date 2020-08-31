Vanessa Hudgens Does the Tie-Dye Trend in a Wild Sweater & 3-Inch Platform Sneakers

Vanessa Hudgens traded out her leggings and crop tops for a more relaxed take on comfy-chic style today.

Spotted out in Los Angeles, the “Spring Breakers’ actress opted for a black Gucci sweatshirt; the tiger-coated design provided a bold pop to the outfit that matched her black and orange tie-dye sweatpants. Similar tops retail for $1,450 at Farfetch.

Vanessa Hudgens steps out in tie-dye sweats and a Gucci sweatshirt in Los Angeles, Aug. 31. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

On her feet, the “Beastly” actress broke out another pair of chunky sneakers, her most beloved style of footwear. This black and white style comes from her go-to footwear brand, Naked Wolfe, and features a sculpted outsole. The brand’s Track sneakers boasts a 3-inch heel and retails for $179, courtesy of Yoox.com.

Vanessa Hudgens steps out in tie-dye sweats and a Gucci sweatshirt in Los Angeles, Aug. 31. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

A closer view of Vanessa Hudgens’ sneakers. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

Naked Wolfe Track Sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Yoox

Hudgens’ bold pants add her to a growing list of stars repping tie-dye this summer. While tie-dye has been around for decades and is most famously attached to the hippie era of the 1960s and 1970s, tie-dye was embraced enthusiastically by celebrities last year in spring. Seen on the likes of J. Balvin, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid, the print in all its psychedelic glory developed and grew into a continuous motif amongst brands like Versace, seen in its spring ’20 runway, and Adidas, which released a rainbow-dyed sneaker collection.

When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the actress in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Marten’s and Frye — though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. Her new go-to everyday style also features picks from Gymshark, Adidas and more athletically-centered brands as she follows the growing celebrity trend of athleisure amidst stay-at-home style.

As for Hudgens’ taste for red carpet sand events, the “Beastly” actress style can be described as boho-chic. She was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Her go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and Gucci.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Vanessa Hudgens’ chic off-duty style.