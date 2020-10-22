Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Her ‘New Hobby’ In Fishnets & Thigh-High Socks

Vanessa Hudgens spent her downtime on the set of “Tick, Tick… Boom” learning a new hobby.

As she took a break from filming the Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed musical film in New York this week, the actress took on a new skill that involves dancing and an eye-capturing string of light. As she showed off the trick, the “Beastly” star also gave a glimpse into her off-duty style.

Her outfit of the day yesterday layered an oversize long-sleeve T-shirt with fishnet tights and a pair of black thigh-high footless socks.

While the cameras were rolling, Hudgens also gave a preview of her in-character style in Manhattan on Wednesday. The all-black outfit included skinny jeans tucked into knee-high slouchy boots with a matching dark top.

“Tick, Tick… Boom” is set to star Hudgens alongside Andrew Garfield, Bradley Whitford, Jordan Fisher and more names as the scenes follow the autobiographical musical written by playwright Jonathan Larson.

Vanessa Hudgens on the set of “Tick, Tick… Boom” in New York, Oct. 21. CREDIT: MEGA

As for Hudgens’ everyday style, the “High School Musical” alumna style can be described as boho-chic. She was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Her go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and Gucci.

When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the actress in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Martens, Naked Wolfe and Frye — though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. Her new go-to everyday style also features picks from Gymshark, Adidas and more athletically-centered brands as she follows the growing celebrity trend of athleisure amidst stay-at-home style.

