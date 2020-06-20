Vanessa Hudgens Is Pretty In Pink in a Lacy Romper & Gold Gucci Slides

Vanessa Hudgens served up summer style as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday.

The “Beastly” actress ventured out for a few errands in the city, protecting herself with a $15 face mask that read “Keep Ya Head Up” (inspired by the 1993 song from 2Pac). Hudgens brightened up the look in a pink romper with a cinched waist, floral detailing and lace trim. The Tropic of Neon playsuit from Camilla retails for $549 and is available at Farfetch.com.

Vanessa Hudgens out and about in Los Angeles, June 19. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A closer look at Vanessa Hudgens Gucci slides. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

As for footwear, the 31-year-old added a touch of glitz with gold slides featuring a trending square-toe finish. The pair comes from Gucci and includes a black trim and short stacked heel along with a signature interlocking metallic double “G” across the strap. Similar color ways of the canvas slide sell for $650 on the brand’s website.

Vanessa Hudgens out and about in Los Angeles, June 19. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A closer look at Vanessa Hudgens Gucci slides. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Square-toe sandals from the spring ’20 runways have become one of the biggest celebrity style trends in footwear this spring and summer, spotted on the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner and Rihanna. The block-front silhouette fell in line with a growing revitalization of ’90s-inspired trends that swept the industry. Brands like Bottega Veneta, Amina Muaddi and Jacquemus led the charge for the silhouette that has now continued into this year’s top summer trends.

Bottega Veneta’s square-toe thong sandals. CREDIT: Jason Jean

Emily Ratajkowski on the front row at the Proenza Schouler NYFW show, Feb. 10. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

As for Hudgens’ own style, the “High School Musical” alumna style can be described as boho-chic, dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Her go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and of course, Gucci.

When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the actress in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Marten’s and Fryen— though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi.

Add a little glam to your look with ease thanks to these similar, affordable gold slides like Vanessa Hudgens’ pick.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Kenneth Cole Reaction Sandals, $28.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Steve Madden Grace Slides, $50.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Cecelia New York Sandals, $90.

Click through the gallery to see more of Vanessa Hudgen’s standout street style looks over the years.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.