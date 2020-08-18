×
Vanessa Hudgens’ Mona Lisa Socks Add a Pop of Color to Her Monochromatic Workout Look

By Danielle Drake-Flam
Vanessa Hudgens has been on the grind this summer, piling on one workout after the next. This time, as she headed towards the gym in West Hollywood, Calif., the 31-year-old actress wore a classic black look pairing black leggings with a black cropped tank and the chunkiest black and white trainers, similar in style to Alexander McQueen’s lace-up sneakers.

Her hair was pulled up in a sleek top knot and she wore a black “Evolve” face mask. Hudgens accented the ensemble with her classic gold body chain and layered gold jewelry.

She classed up the look with a pair of green Mona Lisa socks, the only pop of color other than her French-tipped red nails.

Sunday, Hudgens worked out at the Dogpound in L.A. with a couple of friends in a more colorful outfit. The “Spring Breakers” star wore a white sports bra with bold tie-dye leggings in pink and blue.

The actress has set a high bar in terms of workout style, modeling pieces from Gymshark to Adidas, and even adding a glam twist to her biker shorts ensembles with layered metallic chain necklaces.

As for Hudgens’ everyday style, this summer she’s been taking after some TikTok trends, sporting the classic tie-dye tank and sweatpants in a recent dance post with her bestie GG Magree.

When out and about the “High School Musical” alumna typically dresses in boho-chic. She was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Her go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and Gucci.

When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the actress in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Marten’s and Frye — though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi.

To catch up to Hudgens’ shoe-game for your daily workouts, shop similar sneakers below.

