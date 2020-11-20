Vanessa Hudgens Bears Her Stripes in Tiger Leggings & the Chunkiest Kicks

Vanessa Hudgens proved once more that her athleisure-chic style is on top of its game,

Modeling her favorite Evolvetogether face mask, the “Beastly” actress stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday rocking a comfy-chic ensemble. The outfit included a Malboro red long-sleeve tee layered over dark tiger-stripe leggings.

Vanessa Hudgens steps out and about in Los Angeles, Nov. 19. CREDIT: ENT/Splash News

A closer view of Vanessa Hudgens’ sneakers. CREDIT: ENT/Splash News

For her workout footwear, the Disney Channel alumna then opted for an unconventional style of shoe from her go-to label, Naked Wolfe. The brand’s Track sneakers highlight a whopping 3-inch heel with dual-tone uppers and an architectural-shaped platform midsole; the chunky pair retails for $179 and is available at Yoox.com.

Naked Wolfe Track Sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Yoox

The sneakers are a regular in Hudgens’ footwear rotation, frequenting them for off-duty ensembles. Just this week, the actress wore the kicks as she made sure to stop by the celebrity-favorited workout studio Dogpound for a quick sweat session — and her workout look did not disappoint. Hudgens’ gym outfit featured a coordinating neon yellow athleisure catsuit with a matching yellow scrunchie.

As for Hudgens’ everyday style, the “High School Musical” alumna style can be described as boho-chic. She was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Her go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and Gucci.

When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the actress in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Marten’s and Frye — though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. Her new go-to everyday style also features picks from Gymshark, Adidas and more athletically-centered brands as she follows the growing celebrity trend of athleisure amidst stay-at-home style.

