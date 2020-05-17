Vanessa Hudgens Matches Her Floral Bikini Top to the Pointiest Yellow Pumps

Vanessa Hudgens is breaking out of the quarantine athleisure style rut.

The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram yesterday to share images of herself clad in a more dressed-up look. Hudgens posed on the photo-sharing platform in a yellow floral bikini top teamed with high-waisted beige trousers.

For footwear, the “High School Musical” alum opted for pointed-toe yellow pumps to match her bikini top. The shoes featured diamond-shaped cut-out accents across the vamp, with a slim stiletto heel and a low-cut topline.

Hudgens wore her hair in two pigtails and accessorized with a $129 Lack of Color hat and yellow-tinted sunglasses, along with gold-tone jewelry from Jacquie Aiche. She carried an Adidas logoed bum bag across one shoulder.

In her photo captions, Hudgens revealed that she was all dressed up for no particular occasion, just because “it makes life feel a little more normal.”

Dubbed the Queen of Coachella, Hudgens is known for her laidback, festival-ready style, often opting for layered necklaces, ruffled dresses and tie-dye for a boho-chic look. When it comes to her off-duty footwear, the A-lister often selects easy styles such as Gucci Princetown loafers, Balenciaga Triple S sneakers and Alexander Wang ankle boots.

The “Spring Breakers” lead’s wardrobe also includes more affordable footwear like Ugg Fluff Yeah slipper sandals and Dr. Martens combat boots. Unsurprisingly, for the red carpet, the petite star — Hudgens is believed to be about 5-foot-1 — tends to choose soaring heels, picking designer pairs from labels including Casadei, Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi.

Below, shop pumps that offer a similar look to Hudgens’ pair.

