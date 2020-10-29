Vanessa Hudgens Preps for Halloween in a Velvet Mini Dress & Neon Thigh-Highs

Vanessa Hudgens is getting in the spooky season ahead of Halloween in the chicest way.

The “Beastly” star teased her upcoming Halloween costumes and prepped for the holiday as she announced an upcoming Instagram Live where she’ll be cooking treats, doing makeup looks and more. In the preview, the actress modeled a V-cut velvet mini dress layered over thigh-high striped green and black socks — similar pairs can be found for just $11 at Amazon.com.

As for Hudgens’ everyday style, the “High School Musical” alumna style can be described as boho-chic. She was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Her go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and Gucci.

When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the actress in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Martens, Naked Wolfe and Frye — though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. Her new go-to everyday style also features picks from Gymshark, Adidas and more athletically-centered brands as she follows the growing celebrity trend of athleisure amidst stay-at-home style.

