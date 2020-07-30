Vanessa Hudgens Plays Tennis in a Crop Top, Pleated Skirt & Unconventional Chunky Kicks

Vanessa Hudgens tried her hand at tennis in a chic twist on tennis whites.

The “Beastly” actress gave fans a look at her first tennis lesson last night on her Instagram stories, gripping the racket as she posed in pieces from athletic brand Prince. Available at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Hudgens opted for a crop top and pleated skirt from the brand along with matching neon spandex shorts.

On her feet, the star decided on an unconventional shoe for the sport: chunky 3.5-inch platform sneakers.

Vanessa Hudgens plays a round of tennis, July 29. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens plays a round of tennis, July 29. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

The lifted pair resembles designs that Hudgens frequents from Naked Wolfe with its rugged outsole and mixed texture overlays; the Sporty lace-up style can be found at Selfridges.com for $174.

Naked Wolfe Sporty sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Selfridges

Watch on FN

On top of time spent at the tennis courts, Hudgens stays active through her regular workouts at the Dogpound Los Angeles gym. The “Spring Breakers” actress appeared on the gym’s Instagram page this past week for a Saturday workout motivation series. Joining singer GG Magree, Hudgens got to work lifting weights in a tie-front black sports bra with matching spandex biker shorts; she gave the ensemble for the sweat session a glam twist by layering in chic metallic chain necklaces.

She finished the leg day-ready look with a pair of black lace-up cross trainers with reflective metallic accents.

As for Hudgens’ event style, the “High School Musical” alumna’s taste can be described as boho-chic. She was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Her go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and of course, Gucci.