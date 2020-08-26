Vanessa Hudgens Elevates Her Crop Top & High-Waisted Leggings With Unusual Workout Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Vanessa Hudgens debuted yet another workout-ready look with her go-to unconventional athletic shoes.

Spotted out and about in Los Angeles with a friend and her dog, the “High School Musical” alumna opted for a matching neutral athletic set consisting of a thin-strap crop top and high-waisted leggings in coordinating taupe tones. She accented the outfit with her usual chain necklaces, a black face mask and oversize sunglasses.

Vanessa Hudgens spotted out and about in Los Angeles, Aug. 26. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

A closer view of Vanessa Hudgens’ sneakers. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

When it came down to her shoes, Hudgens threw on her favorite lifted pair from Naked Wolfe. Though not considered a traditional workout shoe, Hudgens prefers these platform sneakers for everything from tennis lessons to trips to Dogpound Gym in West Hollywood. With its rugged outsole, over 3-inch platform base and mixed texture overlays, the Sporty lace-up style from Naked Wolfe can be found at Selfridges.com for $174.

Vanessa Hudgens spotted out and about in Los Angeles, Aug. 26. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

Naked Wolfe Sporty sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Selfridges

Hudgens opted for a similar workout-ready outfit combination last week, pairing her wild sneakers to a pair of even wilder printed leggings. She turned the look up yet another level by throwing on a Cosmic sports bra, semi-sheer white crop top, neon crossbody bag and a fisherman-style bucket hat.

Vanessa Hudgens out and about in Los Angeles, Aug. 18. CREDIT: BG015/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the actress in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Marten’s and Frye — though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. Her new go-to everyday style also features picks from Gymshark, Adidas and more athletically-centered brands as she follows the growing celebrity trend of athleisure amidst stay-at-home style.

As for Hudgens’ taste for red carpet sand events, the “Beastly” actress style can be described as boho-chic. She was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Her go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and Gucci.

