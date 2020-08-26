×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Vanessa Hudgens Elevates Her Crop Top & High-Waisted Leggings With Unusual Workout Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
vanessa-hudgens-leggings-workout
December 2018
December 2018
October 2018
October 2018
View Gallery 64 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Vanessa Hudgens debuted yet another workout-ready look with her go-to unconventional athletic shoes.

Spotted out and about in Los Angeles with a friend and her dog, the “High School Musical” alumna opted for a matching neutral athletic set consisting of a thin-strap crop top and high-waisted leggings in coordinating taupe tones. She accented the outfit with her usual chain necklaces, a black face mask and oversize sunglasses.

vanessa hudgens, leggings, sports bra, workout, sneakers, mask, dog, naked wolfe
Vanessa Hudgens spotted out and about in Los Angeles, Aug. 26.
CREDIT: APEX/MEGA
vanessa hudgens, leggings, sports bra, workout, sneakers, mask, dog, naked wolfe
A closer view of Vanessa Hudgens’ sneakers.
CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

When it came down to her shoes, Hudgens threw on her favorite lifted pair from Naked Wolfe. Though not considered a traditional workout shoe, Hudgens prefers these platform sneakers for everything from tennis lessons to trips to Dogpound Gym in West Hollywood. With its rugged outsole, over 3-inch platform base and mixed texture overlays, the Sporty lace-up style from Naked Wolfe can be found at Selfridges.com for $174.

Related

Hailey Baldwin Models an Oversize Blazer, Unbuttoned Shorts & Boots You Have to See to Believe

Carrie Underwood Wows in a Mesh Chain Top, Leather Leggings & Unconventional Heels

Best Face Masks for Exercise, Cycling and Running

vanessa hudgens, leggings, sports bra, workout, sneakers, mask, dog, naked wolfe
Vanessa Hudgens spotted out and about in Los Angeles, Aug. 26.
CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

Watch on FN

naked wolfe, sneakers, platform, chunky
Naked Wolfe Sporty sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Selfridges

Hudgens opted for a similar workout-ready outfit combination last week, pairing her wild sneakers to a pair of even wilder printed leggings. She turned the look up yet another level by throwing on a Cosmic sports bra, semi-sheer white crop top, neon crossbody bag and a fisherman-style bucket hat.

vanessa hudgens, leggings, sports bra, workout, sneakers, mask, dog, naked wolfe, print
Vanessa Hudgens out and about in Los Angeles, Aug. 18.
CREDIT: BG015/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

When it comes to her off-duty looks, you can find the actress in pieces from Ugg, Dr. Marten’s and Frye — though she still mixes in glam pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. Her new go-to everyday style also features picks from Gymshark, Adidas and more athletically-centered brands as she follows the growing celebrity trend of athleisure amidst stay-at-home style.

As for Hudgens’ taste for red carpet sand events, the “Beastly” actress style can be described as boho-chic. She was dubbed the “Queen of Coachella” back in 2018. Her closet includes many flowing silhouettes, ruffled designs, floral numbers and tie-dye accents that give off a ’70s-inspired feel. Her go-to brands for dressed-up ensembles and footwear range from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga and Gucci.

For more of Vanessa Hudgens’ best street style looks, click through the gallery now.

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad